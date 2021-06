European indices show gains for the week.

The major European indices are ending the session higher.





The provisional closes are showing:

German Dax, +0.8%

France's CAC, +0.8%

UKs FTSE 100, +0.7%

Spain's Ibex, +0.8%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.4% For the week, the major indices are also higher (German Dax is unchanged)

German Dax, Unchanged

France's CAC, +1.33%

UK's FTSE 100, +0.9%

Spain's Ibex, +1.2%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.6% A look at the markets as London/European traders look to exit shows:





Spot gold down $17.75 or -0.93% at $1880.80.

Spot silver is up five cents or 0.18% at $28.02.

WTI crude oil is up $0.54 or +0.77% at $70.84



Bitcoin is up $326 at $36800

In the forex, the USD is the strongest of the major currencies while the NZD is the weakest.