European shares end the session higher on the day

Spain's Ibex, +1.2% . German Dax up 1%. UK FTSE 250 up 0.4%

The major European indices are ending the session higher on the day. The German DAX is a leading the way with a 1.0% again. Below is a snapshot of the provisional closes:

German DAX, +1.0%



France's CAC, +0.4%



UK FTSE 250, +0.4%



Spain's Ibex, +1.2%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.7%



Portugal's PSI 20, +0.79%

In the European debt market, benchmark 10 year note yields are all higher.















The US major stock indices are trading higher:

S&P index, +16.42 points or 0.55% at 3002.67



NASDAQ index +62.27 points or 0.76% at 8151.70



Dow is up 31 points or 0.12% of 26801 In the US debt market, yields are higher by about 3 to 4 basis points across the board.









Spot gold is down $-5.25 or -0.35% at $1484.62



WTI crude oil futures are down $0.57 or -1.06% at $53.21

In the Forex market, the NZD has come off earlier New York session highs and been replaced by the CAD as the strongest currency on the day. The EUR is now the weakest of the major currencies.







In other markets as European/London traders look toward the exits: