European shares end the session with mixed results

German DAX, -0.43%



France's CAC, unchanged



UK's FTSE 100, +0.37



Spain's Ibex, +0.21%



Italy's FTSE MIB, unchanged



Portuguese PSI 20, -0.34%



In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are moving higher in trading today. The Italian 10 year note is leading the way to the upside with a gain of 7 point basis points. German and French yields are also higher on the day.





In other markets:

In other markets:

gold is near unchanged levels at down $0.45 or -0.03% at $1475.70



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.08 or -0.13% at $60.86. The contract is coming back down after spiking up to $61.12 soon after the DOE inventory data

in the US stock market, the major indices are trading nearer the highs for the day:



S&P index +3.58 points at 3196. The hi reached 3198.48



NASDAQ index +23 points at 8846.55. The high reached 8848.58 In the US debt market, yields are pushing higher with the 10 year up 4.38 basis points





In the forex market as London/European traders look to exit, the CAD has moved to the top as the strongest of the major currencies. The GBP remains the weakest.

In the forex market as London/European traders look to exit, the CAD has moved to the top as the strongest of the major currencies. The GBP remains the weakest.











