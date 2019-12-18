European shares end the session with mixed results

The major European stock indices are ending the session with mixed results:
  • German DAX, -0.43%
  • France's CAC, unchanged
  • UK's FTSE 100, +0.37
  • Spain's Ibex, +0.21%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, unchanged
  • Portuguese PSI 20, -0.34%
In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are moving higher in trading today.  The Italian 10 year note is leading the way to the upside with a gain of 7 point basis points. German and French yields are also higher on the day.

In other markets:
  • gold is near unchanged levels at down $0.45 or -0.03% at $1475.70
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.08 or -0.13% at $60.86. The contract is coming back down after spiking up to $61.12 soon after the DOE inventory data
in the US stock market, the major indices are trading nearer the highs for the day:
  • S&P index +3.58 points at 3196. The hi reached 3198.48
  • NASDAQ index +23 points at 8846.55. The high reached 8848.58
In the US debt market, yields are pushing higher with the 10 year up 4.38 basis points

US yields are trading higher In the forex market as London/European traders look to exit, the CAD has moved to the top as the strongest of the major currencies. The GBP remains the weakest.  

