European shares end the day with modest gains

German DAX, +0.1%



France's CAC, +0.5%

UK's FTSE, -0.3%



Spain's Ibex, +0.4%



Italy's FTSE MIB unchanged

For the week, the major indices are ending with modest changes:

German DAX, unchanged



France's CAC, +0.5%



UK's FTSE, -0.3%



Spain's Ibex, +0.4%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.1%

In the benchmark 10 year note sector, yields are ending mostly lower with Italy the exception:









In the forex market as London/European traders look to exit for the week, the JPY and USD are now the strongest currencies. The weakest currency is the NZD.





The EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD and USDCHF are now near extremes for the day (higher USD). The EURUSD has just fallen below the 1.1000 level. The NZDUSD is trading two new four year lows.









In other markets at the end of the European trading week:



gold is up $3.55 or 0.24% at $1502.62



WTI crude oil futures are up $0.65 or 1.12% at $58.78

in the US stock market, the major indices are mixed



The Dow industrial average is up 45 points or 0.17% 27139

The S&P indexes near unchanged levels, up 2.4 points or 0.08% at 3009.20

The NASDAQ index is down -21.3 point surmise 0.26% at 8161.45 In the US debt market yields are lower by 1 to 2 basis points:











