European shares end the day with modest gains

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | german-dax

German DAX little changed. France's CAC Up 0.5%.

European major indices are close for the day and ending with modest gains:
  • German DAX, +0.1%
  • France's CAC, +0.5%
  • UK's FTSE, -0.3%
  • Spain's Ibex, +0.4%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB unchanged
For the week, the major indices are ending with modest changes:
  • German DAX, unchanged
  • France's CAC, +0.5%
  • UK's FTSE, -0.3%
  • Spain's Ibex, +0.4%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.1%
In the benchmark 10 year note sector, yields are ending mostly lower with Italy the exception:

German DAX little changed. France's CAC Up 0.5%.
In the forex market as London/European traders look to exit for the week, the JPY and USD are now the strongest currencies.   The weakest currency is the NZD.  

The EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD and USDCHF are now near extremes for the day (higher USD).  The EURUSD has just fallen below the 1.1000 level.  The NZDUSD is trading two new four year lows.  

The strongest and weakest currencies
In other markets at the end of the European trading week:
  • gold is up $3.55 or 0.24% at $1502.62
  • WTI crude oil futures are up $0.65 or 1.12% at $58.78
in the US stock market, the major indices are mixed
  • The Dow industrial average is up 45 points or 0.17% 27139
  • The S&P indexes near unchanged levels, up 2.4 points or 0.08% at 3009.20
  • The NASDAQ index is down -21.3 point surmise 0.26% at 8161.45
In the US debt market yields are lower by 1 to 2 basis points:

US yields are lower
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose