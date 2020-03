German DAX -3.9%. France's CAC -4.5%. UK's FTSE 100 -5.5%

The major European indices are ending the week and the day on the downside;







The provisional closes are showing

German DAX -3.9%



France's CAC -4.5%



UK's FTSE 100-5.5%



Spain's Ibex, -3.8%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -3.4%

For the week, the story was more positive as global shares rebounded:



German DAX rose 7.75%



France's CAC rose 7.15%



UK's FTSE 100 rose 5.9%



Spain's Ibex rose 4.7%



Italy's FTSE MIB rose 7%











In other markets as European traders look for the exits:

spot gold is down $3 or -0.18% $1628.28



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $1 or -4.5% at $21.60

In the European debt market today, the benchmark 10 year yields mostly fell with the exception of the Italian yields which rose by 10.2 basis points.