Latest data released by Eurostat - 3 March 2020





Prior +1.4%



Core CPI +1.2% vs +1.2% y/y expected

Prior +1.1%

Despite the drop in headline annual inflation relative to January, the core reading actually ticked a little higher but is still not really running hot as it falls within the range that we have come to know. As such, the release here doesn't do much to shift the dial in the market.