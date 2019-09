Printed a new low at 1.09213

A new low in the EURUSD.



The pair moved to a new low of 1.09213 which was below the 1.09219 from earlier, which was in turn lower than the September 3 low of 1.09236.



The pair is still susceptible to a break and run lower.





Taking a broad look at the weekly chart, the 1.07768 to 1.0820 is a gap going back to April 2017. It is a ways away but it could be a focus for sellers.