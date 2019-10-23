EURUSD bounces off lower channel trend line

A little bull. A little bear.

The EURUSD is a little lower on the day but off the lows for the day.









Toward the end of the day yesterday, the pair fell below both its 100 day MA and 100 hour MA (100 day MA is at 1.11309 and the 100 hour MA is curently at 1.11379). In trading today, those MAs have kept a lid on the paiir.





The wander lower today, took the price to a lower trend line where buyers leaned and have since taken the price higher. That lower channel trend line currently comes in at the 1.1103 level. Holding the level gives the buyers a little bit of support.





On the topside, the 100 day moving average at 1.11309 and the 100 hour moving average at 1.11379 remains as resistance. The 100 hour moving averages is joined by the topside channel trendline at the same level.







The current price is trading between those 2 extremes at 1.1117. There is little bull in a little bear for traders between those levels.

