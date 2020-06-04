EUR/USD continues the incredible breakout -- eyes the session high

EUR/USD with a classic breakout







The breakout in the euro has been incredible -- a 9-day rally.







The break of the 1.1000/20 range has led to non-stop buying and today has been the best day yet. The bears attempted to sell EUR/USD after the statement and again after Lagarde's press conference but now the pair is just a few pips away from the earlier high of 1.1362.





There isn't much now blocking a return to the March high of 1.1495.





More broadly, the dollar and yen are under some fresh pressure as risk trades tick a bit higher.

