Breaks below the swing area, 38.2% retracement.



The EURUSD has broken outside "the ranges" breaking below the 1.1162-67 area (now risk for shorts). The price has moved to a low of 1.1156 so far.





The 1.11377 is the 50% of the move up from the August 1 low. That is the next downside target should the break remain a break.