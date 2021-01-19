EUR/USD creeps higher as buyers look to wrestle back some near-term control

The euro advances after the German ZEW survey data shows that investor sentiment continues to override lockdown pessimism









Of note, the push higher during the session has also seen buyers take out the near-term trendline resistance in the latest swing move lower and now contesting a potential break of the 23.6 retracement level @ 1.2123.





Further resistance is seen closer to the 200-hour moving average (blue line) @ 1.2160.





The ZEW survey data earlier beat expectations and continues to reaffirm that despite all the negative news surrounding lockdowns in Europe and Germany, investors are still brushing that aside for the most part and sticking to the vaccine/reflation narrative.



