EURUSD extends higher and looks toward the high for the week

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | eurusd

The high for the week reach 1.14512

The EURUSD found sellers near the 1.14223 level earlier in the New York session. That was a swing high from the Asian session yesterday (and near a swing area see red numbered circles).  The correction lower did hold support against the 1.1400 level outlined in an earlier post. 

The high for the week reach 1.14512_
Buyers have pushed the price higher and traders are now looking toward the underside of an old trend line at 1.14447 and the high for the week from yesterday's trade at 1.14512.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose