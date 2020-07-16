EURUSD extends higher and looks toward the high for the week
Technical Analysis
The high for the week reach 1.14512The EURUSD found sellers near the 1.14223 level earlier in the New York session. That was a swing high from the Asian session yesterday (and near a swing area see red numbered circles). The correction lower did hold support against the 1.1400 level outlined in an earlier post.
Buyers have pushed the price higher and traders are now looking toward the underside of an old trend line at 1.14447 and the high for the week from yesterday's trade at 1.14512.