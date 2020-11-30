EURUSD falls into - and after - the London fix

High reached 1.20027. Short of the 1.20105 high for 2020.

The EURUSD fell into - and after - the London fix. It is month-end and that may have played a part in the volatility









The fall came after stalling ahead of the 2020 high price from September 1 at 1.2010. The subsequent fall took the price below a topside trend line on the hourly chart, and below a swing area between 1.19612 and 1.1965. The 1.1965 level was also a swing high going back to August 18, 2020 (not shown). Stay below that level keeps the sellers more in control.





The price is also now lower on the day (vs Friday's close).



