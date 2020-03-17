EUR/USD falls to fresh two-week lows as dollar gains gather pace

EUR/USD looks for a firm break under its key daily moving averages

It looks like the blowup in funding pressures today is helping to settle the debate earlier in the day on which side EUR/USD may be looking to break out.





As mentioned then, one of the moving parts is dollar funding pressures but the blowup today has certainly seen a massive surge of flows into the greenback this morning.





EUR/USD has now fallen by 1.5% to fresh two-week lows and is looking for a firm break below the 100 and 200-day moving averages @ 1.1068 and 1.1097 respectively.





Keep a break under those levels and the bias in the pair turns more bearish once again. Further support is now seen closer to 1.0980-00 next.



