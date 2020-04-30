EURUSD falls to test 100 and 200 hour MAs

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | eurusd

Key MA test as Lagarde press conference continues and US stocks fall pre-open

As the Lagarde press conference continues and the US stocks fall in premarket trading, the EURUSD has moved sharply to the downside. Earlier, the pair tested the 61.8% retracement and 200 bar moving average on the 4 hour chart and held resistance.  The current fall has the pair down testing its 100 hour moving average and 200 hour moving averages between 1.08416 and 1.08345.  A move below will then look toward the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the April 24 low at 1.0828.

Key MA test as Lagarde press conference continues and US stocks fall pre-open

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose