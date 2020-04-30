EURUSD falls to test 100 and 200 hour MAs

Key MA test as Lagarde press conference continues and US stocks fall pre-open

As the Lagarde press conference continues and the US stocks fall in premarket trading, the EURUSD has moved sharply to the downside. Earlier, the pair tested the 61.8% retracement and 200 bar moving average on the 4 hour chart and held resistance. The current fall has the pair down testing its 100 hour moving average and 200 hour moving averages between 1.08416 and 1.08345. A move below will then look toward the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the April 24 low at 1.0828.







