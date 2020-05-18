EURUSD runs higher. Extends narrow range.

The EURUSD was in a 28 pip trading range

The EURUSD has run higher and in the process, has extending the range to the upside. The range was only 28 pip to start the trading day. It is currently at 44 pips. The 22 day average is 75 pips. There is still room to roam.









The move to the upside took the price above the 200 and 100 hour MA and the 38.2% of the high to low trading range from last week at 1.08206 to 1.0823 area. The pair also took the price above a topside trend line at 1.0833. Those levels are now risk for traders. Stay above is more bullish.