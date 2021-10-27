EURUSD snaps higher toward the midpoint of the range this week
Technical Analysis
100/200 hour MAs and swing area tested at the highs.
The EURUSD spiked higher in early US trading after the pair bounced off the low from yesterday and a swing area between 1.1583 to 1.1586. The low for the day reached 1.15841 before bouncing higher over the last 3-4 hours of trading.
The spike higher has seen the price move back up toward the highs from yesterday (so the range is pretty much covered).
- The high yesterday reached 1.16251.
- The price just printed 1.16254.
- Also near the high are swing levels going back to October 14 between 1.1616 and 1.16238, and
- the 100/200 hour MAs at 1.16198 and 1.16223 respectively.
For now buyers made their push into resistance and that resistance is holding.