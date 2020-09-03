EURUSD test the technical area with swing levels, 200 hour MA and 61.8% retracement

Key swing area being tested in the EURUSD









The EURUSD is trading at new session highs and in the process is retesting key resistance defined by the broken 61.8% retracement 1.18566 and the 200 hour moving average at 1.18615. The high price just reached between those levels at 1.186588.





Key area for both buyers and sellers. Stay below keeps the sellers in play. Move above and buyers take more control.









