EURUSD tests key MA level in early NA trading

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | eurusd

100 hour moving average of 1.22196 being tested

The EURUSD reached a peak yesterday at 1.22657. Today, the pair moved up to a high of 1.22605 but could not climb the mountain to the high from yesterday. Sellers leaned.

100 hour moving average of 1.22196 being tested_
The price started to trade back below the high from last week at 1.22448 and the high going back to February 25 (not shown) at 1.22424.  Sellers started to take more control (and buyers exited on the failure to move to - and through - the high).   

The price is now down testing  (and going through as I type) the 100 hour moving average at 1.22196.  Going back to Monday's trade, the pair based near that moving average level before moving up and trading higher yesterday.  He remains a key barometer for both buyers and sellers.

With the price now trading below the moving average, the 50% midpoint of the range since Friday comes in at 1.22129 and is the next target.  Get below that and further downside momentum could see the pair target the 1.2200 level. The rising 200 hour moving average it is just below that level I.21970 (see green line in the chart above).

The 100 hour moving average is a key level for both buyers and sellers.  With the moving average being broken, sellers will now use the 38.2% retracement as the close risk and 1.22321 (the London morning session low) as another risk defining level.  Stay below and the sellers remaining control intraday. 

Sellers are making a play.  They are taking their shot....

My shot
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose