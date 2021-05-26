EURUSD traders took their shot and missed...

Dips below 100 hour MA failed...

The EURUSD took their shot below the 100 hour MA....and missed ( see earlier post ).









The price has since move back above the 38.2% retracement of the move up from Friday's low at 1.22254, and the earlier swing low today at 1.22321.





The next target comes in at 1.2242 to 1.22448. The first level was the swing high going back to February 25. The 2nd was the high from last week's trading.





Swing and a miss.....