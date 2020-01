GBP/JPY at support





The yen is the top performer today while the pound lags for the second day.





There is some geopolitical risk in this pair along with the Brexit flows. The main risk is that something escalates over the weekend with Iran and there is a gap lower at the open of next week.





Barring that, I think there's a good chance for a bounce here with further support at the large base near 139.00.