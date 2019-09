The pound was the top performer, the yen lagged





Reversion is all the rage.





The combination of risk-appetite and hopes for a Brexit deal have been a powerful combination this week, sending GBP/JPY higher by 2.5% or 355 pips this week.







The cumulative rally from the Sept 3 low is now more than 800 pips. Technical traders will not that the entire move was a spring from the August low of 126.55.