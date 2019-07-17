GBPUSD cracks above swing lows from last week

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | gbpusd

GBPUSD above the 1.24378-417 area

The GBPUSD has cracked above swing lows from last week (Monday/Tuesday) at 1.24378-417 area. The move is now approaching the 38.2% of the move down from last week's high at 1.25781.  That level comes in at 1.24566. Above that and the 50% at 1.24798 followed by the 100 and 200 hour MAs at 1.2499 area. 

GBPUSD above the 1.24378-417 area
Taking a broader look on the daily chart, the pair fell below a trend line yesterday and traded to new lows today before moving higher and failing on that lower trend line break.

Buyers are making a play on the failiure.   Bullish?  It is looking better technically, but traders will want to see the price stay above that old trend line (at 1.2417 currently).

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose