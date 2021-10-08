GBPUSD is back down toward the 100 hour moving average

The post employment low price is also being retested

The GBPUSD whicch stalled ahead of its 50% retracement of the move down from the September high and above the rising 100 hour moving average, has returned back down toward the lower extreme (at the 100 hour MA). That moving averages currently at 1.3604. The price just reached 1.36102. The swing low going back to September 22 is also in the area at 1.36082.









If the sellers are to take more control getting and staying below the 100 hour moving average will be eyed.

