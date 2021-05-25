GBPUSD looks to revisit the 200 hour MA

A move below the 200 hour moving average - and staying below - would have traders looking toward the 50% of the move up from the May 13 low at 1.41191. Recall from yesterday, the price it did dipped below that moving average on the hourly chart and five consecutive borders, but could not sustain momentum (most of the price action yesterday was between the 100 hour moving average above and the 200 hour moving average below) .





On a move below the 200 hour moving average, traders will target the swing area between 1.4102 and 1.4112 (call the low 1.4100). A move below the 1.4100-02 low would open the door for further declines.





PS the 1.4075-1.40793 would be another downside target - see green numbered circles.



