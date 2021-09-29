GBPUSD makes new 2021 lows. EURUSD selling continues.

New dollar highs verse EUR, GBP, CHF, CAD, AUD and NZD





The GBPUSD has broken below the 2021 low at 1.34498. The low price just reached 1.34406.



The EURUSD broke the 2021 low earlier today at 1.6634 and has extended lower to 1.16313 in the last hour of trading. The old low is now close risk for that pair.





The USDCHF pushed above its European high at 0.9306. The high price just reached 0.93106. That is still below the September high at 0.9332 (September 20 high. The high price for the year was back in early April at 0.94720.





The USDCAD just broke above its 200 hour moving average at 1.27154. The price also moved above its 38.2% retracement of the move down from the September high at 1.27083. The next key target comes against Friday's high price at 1.27301. Traders looking for more dollar buying will probably use the 38.2% retracement as close risk.





The AUDUSD broke below the September floor at 0.72221 and has run to a new session low of 0.71874 so far. The old floor is now the ceiling between 0.72199 and 0.72224.









The NZDUSD is running to the lowest level since August 24. Yesterday the pair tested its 100 hour moving average near 0.70255. The low price just reached 0.68908. The NZDUSD is break and lower despite expectations that the reserve Bank of New Zealand will hike rates but 25 basis point next week. ANZ came out with a report saying that they see a hike on October 6 as a relatively high conviction view.







