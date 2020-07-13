GBPUSD runs toward 200 hour MA

200 hour MA approached at 1.25426

As stocks (Nasdaq in particular) comes under pressure into the close, the USD has seen more buying.







The GBPUSD has moved below it's 100 hour moving average at 1.26022, and below a upward sloping trendline connecting lows from July 1 and July 7 at 1.2568. That is closer to the low price from Friday at 1.2566. Stay below each of those levels keeps the sellers happy.





The pair his now approaching its 200 hour moving average at 1.25426. The price of the GBPUSD is not traded below its 200 hour moving average since July 1.