Gold down over $14

The price of gold is back below the $1800 level and trading near the low for the day at $1795.78. The price is currently trading at $1796.









Looking at the daily chart, the price has been trading over the last 7 trading days between $1791.67 and $1818.02. At some point, the price will move above or below the range and traders will be looking for a break and run.