Gold higher after two days of losses





Gold is up $10.80 to $1557 as it climbs to a fresh high late in the day.





Gold has been on the defensive after a spike above $1600 on the Iran strikes but has begun to consolidate around the September highs.





To get any real upward momentum it needs to get back above Monday's high of $1561. I'd like to see it happen in the day ahead. After that we're only a week away from lunar new year holidays.