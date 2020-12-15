Gold moves back toward highs for the day. Up over 1.4% on the day.

The moved above and stayed above the 200 hour MA

The price of gold has moved up strongly today with the price currently trading up $26.21 or 1.43% at $1853.56.









The move to the upside was started yesterday after the price low stalled ahead of a swing area near $1817.78. The rise today has seen the price extend above the 100 hour moving average at $1836.86 and the 200 hour moving average at $1843.87.





The initial run to the upside reached a high price of $1855.43. After a correction back down toward the 200 hour MA (green line) and holding, the price is moving back higher and looks to test that earlier day high.





A move above would have traders targeting the 50% retracement of the range since the November 9 high. That level comes in at $1865.22.





Risk remains at the 200 hour moving average. Stay above is more bullish.