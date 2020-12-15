Gold moves back toward highs for the day. Up over 1.4% on the day.

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | gold

The moved above and stayed above the 200 hour MA

The price of gold has moved up strongly today with the price currently trading up $26.21 or 1.43% at $1853.56. 

The moved above and stayed above the 200 hour MA
The move to the upside was started yesterday after the price low stalled ahead of a swing area near $1817.78.  The rise today has seen the price extend above the 100 hour moving average at $1836.86 and the 200 hour moving average at $1843.87.  

The initial run to the upside reached a high price of $1855.43.  After a correction back down toward the 200 hour MA (green line) and holding, the price is moving back higher and looks to test that earlier day high.  

A move above would have traders targeting the 50% retracement of the range since the November 9 high. That level comes in at $1865.22.  

Risk remains at the 200 hour moving average.  Stay above is more bullish.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose