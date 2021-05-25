Gold tests $1900 for the first time since January 8

Gold high reached $1899.73

the price of gold has reached just short of the $1900 level. The high price of just picked to $1899.73. The last time the price traded above the $1900 level was back on January 8. There seems to be sellers leaning against the natural resistance level on the first look.











The move to the upside is being supported by lower yields. The tenure yield is currently down 4.2 basis point at 1.558%. The 30 year bond is also down 4.2 basis points at 2.256%.



