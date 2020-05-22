Major European indices are ending the day little changed.
Technical Analysis
Italy's FTSE MIB bucks the trend with a 1.2% gainThe major European indices are ending the week with mostly modest gains/losses for Friday. The indices are also well off of their intraday lows. The provisional closes are showing:
- German DAX, up 0.1%. At the low the index was down -1.8%
- France's CAC, up 0.1%. At the low the index was down -1.72%
- UK's FTSE 100, -0.3%. At the low the index is down -2.11%
- Spain's Ibex, unchanged. At the low the index is down -1.5%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.2%. At the low the index was down -1.56%
In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are ending the session with mixed results. Germany, France, UK yields lower marginally higher with the France yields up 2.1 basis points. Spain, Italy, Portugal yields are lower with Portugal down -2.5 basis points
For the week, the major indices closed sharply higher with the German DAX leading the way with a 5.8% gain:
- German DAX, 5.8%
- France's CAC, +3.8%
- UK's FTSE 100, +3.3%
- Spain's Ibex, +3.3%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, +2.6%