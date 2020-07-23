Major European indices end the session mixed

Provisional closes for the European major indices

the European stock markets are closing for the day with mixed results. Germany, France, UK, and Spain are all trading within 0.11% of the Friday close. Italy had the biggest move with decline of -0.60% or more. The major indices are closing well off the session highs as well.





The provisional closes are showing:







German DAX, +0.07%. At the high the index was up 0.87%



France's CAC, -0.06%. At the high the index was up 0.93%



UK's FTSE MIB, +0.11%. At the high the index was up 1.07%



Spain's Ibex, -0.06%. At the high the index was up 0.70%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.68%. At the high the index was up 0.44%



In the European debt market, the 10 year yields are ending mixed. Germany and UK yields were up marginally (France was down marginally). The Mediterranean countries of Spain, Italy and Portugal saw the yields move more sharply to the downside.







In other markets as London/European traders look to exit.

In other markets as London/European traders look to exit.

Spot gold continues to run to the upside. It is up $25 or 1.34% at $1896.50. Silver is also positive after being down earlier in the day is up now 6.3 cents or 0.29% at $23.05.

WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.04 or -0.10% at $41.87 In the US stock market the major indices are mixed



S&P index is up 1.9 points or 0.06% at 3277.45



NASDAQ index is down 12 points or -0.11% at 10693.42



Dow industrial average is down 78 points or -0.29% at 26925



In the US debt market, yields are lower with the yield curve flattening:













In the forex market, the CHF trades higher and is the strongest of the major currencies. The USDCHF looks to test the 2020 low (higher CHF) close level at 0.9250 (and a lower trend line on the hourly chart too click here ).





The weakest currency is the NZD and the AUD.









