Major European shares close higher on the day

The major European indices are closing higher for the third consecutive day. The German DAX closes at all-time high once again (3rd day in a row).

The provisional closes showing

A snapshot of the Forex market shows the NZD is the strongest, while the CHF is the weakest. The USD has been waffling between marginally higher and marginally lower in trading today.

Spot gold is riding up and down with the US dollars. It currently is up $0.65 or 0.04% at $1717.

Spot silver is up 3.8 cents or 0.15% at $25.97



WTI crude oil futures are down $0.51 among 0.81% at $63.49



Bitcoin is trading up $2270 or 4.18% of $56,600



In the US that market, yields are marginally higher with the biggest jump in the 30 year bond yield. It currently trades up 2.9 basis points at 2.26%.





The U.S. Treasury will auction off 10 year notes at 1 PM. The current yield is at 1.5369%, up 1.06 basis points. Tomorrow they will auction off 30 year bonds.





In the US stock market, the down industrial average is taken over as the strongest of the three major indices. The NASDAQ index is the least favorable once again as rotation at of the tech into the cyclicals resumes.

