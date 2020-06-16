Major European shares close with solid gains

Gains of 3% for most of the major indices

The European stock market is closed and the major indices that maintain solid gains on the day. The provisional closes are showing:



German DAX, +3.4%



France's CAC, +3.0%



UK's FTSE 100, +3.0%



Spain's Ibex, +3.0%



Portugal's PSI 20, +2.44%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +3.5%



S&P index +56.93 points or 1.86% at 3123.50. The low reached 3076.06. The high extended to 3153.45



NASDAQ index +159 points or 1.63% at 9884.51. The low reached 9748.38. The high extended to 9963.63



Dow industrial average +482 points or 1.87% at 26247. The low reached 25811.70. The low price extended to 26611.03. WTI crude oil futures has been caught in the coronavirus fears and has dipped toward unchanged on the day. It currently trades at $37.28. That's up $0.16. The low price reached $36.38 the high price extended to $39.36. WTI crude oil futures has been caught in the coronavirus fears and has dipped toward unchanged on the day. It currently trades at $37.28. That's up $0.16. The low price reached $36.38 the high price extended to $39.36.





The US indices maintain solid gains but well off there high levels as concerns about acceleration in Florida, China, Texas sent shares lower. However they are off session lows as well: