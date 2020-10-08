Major indices close higher for the 2nd straight day

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

All 11 sectors of the S&P closed higher

The major indices close higher for the 2nd consecutive day and 3rd time in 4 days this week. 
  • The Dow industrial average closed at the highest level since September 2
  • S&P and NASDAQ close that highest level since September 3
  • the Russell 2000 leads the way with a 1.09% gain
  • S&P 500 closes lesson 4% from the all-time high
  • NASDAQ index closes 5% below the all-time high
  • The Dow industrial average is only negative on the year by -0.4%
The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index rose 27.38 points or 0.8% at 3446.83. The high price reached 3447.28. The low price extended to 3428.15
  • NASDAQ index closed up 56.38 points or 0.5% at 11420.98. It's high price was up at 11448.23. It's low price extended to 11384.33
  • Dow industrial average closed up 122.05 points or 0.43% at 28425.53. The high price reached 28459.13. The low price extended to 28265.56
  • The Russell 2000 index rose 17.1 points or 1.06% on the day at 1628.27. The Russell 2000 index is still down -2.43% year to date.
The changes of the major stock indices
