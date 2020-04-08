Major indices close higher led by the Dow and S&P

Dow and S&P rise by 3.4%

the major indices are closing higher with the Dow and S&P leading the way. Each rose by around 3.4%. The NASDAQ index lagged behind with a 2.6% gain.







A look at the close is showing:



S&P index, rose by 89.86 points or 3.38% to 2749.27.



NASDAQ index, rose by 203.64 points or 2.58% to 8090.90



Dow industrial average, rose by 772.57 points or 3.41% to 23426.43

Wynnresort, +13.39%



Square, +13.29%



Marriott, +11.87%



United Airlines, +12.3%



General Motors, +8.6%



Unitedhealth +8.10%

Raytheon, +8.96%



Twitter, +8.82%



FedEx, +8.13%



Citigroup, +7.27%



Ford Motor's, +6.69%



Morgan Stanley, +6.58%



Exxon Mobil +6.35%



Goldman Sachs +6.47%

Chevron +6.34%



American Express, +5.14%



Some laggards today included;

Deutsche Bank, -1.58%



General Mills, -1.24%



Alibaba, -1.10%

ATT, -0.70%

Netflix, -0.33%

Disney, -0.23%

Walmart, -0.12%

Some of the leading stocks include: