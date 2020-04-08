Major indices close higher led by the Dow and S&P

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | p

Dow and S&P rise by 3.4%

the major indices are closing higher with the Dow and S&P leading the way. Each rose by around 3.4%. The NASDAQ index lagged behind with a 2.6% gain.

A look at the close is showing:
  • S&P index, rose by 89.86 points or 3.38% to 2749.27.
  • NASDAQ index, rose by 203.64 points or 2.58% to 8090.90
  • Dow industrial average, rose by 772.57 points or 3.41% to 23426.43
Some of the leading stocks include:
  • Wynnresort, +13.39%
  • Square, +13.29%
  • Marriott, +11.87%
  • United Airlines, +12.3%
  • General Motors, +8.6%
  • Unitedhealth +8.10%
  • Raytheon, +8.96%
  • Twitter, +8.82%
  • FedEx, +8.13%
  • Citigroup, +7.27%
  • Ford Motor's, +6.69%
  • Morgan Stanley, +6.58%
  • Exxon Mobil +6.35%
  • Goldman Sachs +6.47%
  • Chevron +6.34%
  • American Express, +5.14%
Some laggards today included;
  • Deutsche Bank, -1.58%
  • General Mills, -1.24%
  • Alibaba, -1.10%
  • ATT, -0.70%
  • Netflix, -0.33%
  • Disney, -0.23%
  • Walmart, -0.12%
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose