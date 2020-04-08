Major indices close higher led by the Dow and S&P
Technical Analysis
Dow and S&P rise by 3.4%
the major indices are closing higher with the Dow and S&P leading the way. Each rose by around 3.4%. The NASDAQ index lagged behind with a 2.6% gain.
A look at the close is showing:
Some of the leading stocks include:
- S&P index, rose by 89.86 points or 3.38% to 2749.27.
- NASDAQ index, rose by 203.64 points or 2.58% to 8090.90
- Dow industrial average, rose by 772.57 points or 3.41% to 23426.43
- Wynnresort, +13.39%
- Square, +13.29%
- Marriott, +11.87%
- United Airlines, +12.3%
- General Motors, +8.6%
- Unitedhealth +8.10%
- Raytheon, +8.96%
- Twitter, +8.82%
- FedEx, +8.13%
- Citigroup, +7.27%
- Ford Motor's, +6.69%
- Morgan Stanley, +6.58%
- Exxon Mobil +6.35%
- Goldman Sachs +6.47%
- Chevron +6.34%
- American Express, +5.14%
Some laggards today included;
- Deutsche Bank, -1.58%
- General Mills, -1.24%
- Alibaba, -1.10%
- ATT, -0.70%
- Netflix, -0.33%
- Disney, -0.23%
- Walmart, -0.12%