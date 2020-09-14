Major indices close higher. The NASDAQ leads the way.
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ steps 2 day losing streakThe major indices all closing higher. The small-cap Russell index at its best day since July 15 rising by 2.65%. The NASDAQ index snapped it's 2 day losing streak. All 11 sectors of the S&P index closed higher. The US indices are trying to rebound after back to back weekly declines.
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index up 42.49 points or 1.27% to 3383.46. The high price reached 3402.93. The low extended to 3363.56
- Nasdaq index rose 203.10 points or 1.87% to 11056.65. The high price reached 11118.29. The low price extended to 10982.26
- Dow rose 327.43 points or 1.18% at 27993.07. The high price reached 28086.06. The low price extended to 27718.74
Some of the oversize winners included:
- Tesla, +12.64%
- Micron, +6.38%
- Beyond Meat, +6.18%
- Nvidia, +5.7%
- Marriott, +5.4%
- Zoom, +5.35%
- Square, +5.04%
- American Express, +3.77%
- Delta Air Lines, +3.47%
- Boeing, +3.2%
Some oversize losers include:
- Citigroup, -5.61%. In the last hour of trading, was announced that regulators will reprimand Citigroup for failing. to improve risk systems and shares tumbled into the close
- Papa John's, -3.27%
- Chipotle, -2.23%
- Chewy, -1.52%
- Exxon Mobil, -1.31%
- Box, -1.29%
- Netflix, -1.28%
- Chevron, -0.55%
- Twitter, -0.44%
- Amazon, -0.42%
- Disney, -0.37%