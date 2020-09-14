Major indices close higher. The NASDAQ leads the way.

NASDAQ steps 2 day losing streak





The final numbers are showing:

S&P index up 42.49 points or 1.27% to 3383.46. The high price reached 3402.93. The low extended to 3363.56



Nasdaq index rose 203.10 points or 1.87% to 11056.65. The high price reached 11118.29. The low price extended to 10982.26

Dow rose 327.43 points or 1.18% at 27993.07. The high price reached 28086.06. The low price extended to 27718.74 Some of the oversize winners included:

Tesla, +12.64%



Micron, +6.38%



Beyond Meat, +6.18%



Nvidia, +5.7%



Marriott, +5.4%



Zoom, +5.35%



Square, +5.04%



American Express, +3.77%



Delta Air Lines, +3.47%



Boeing, +3.2%

Some oversize losers include:

Citigroup, -5.61%. In the last hour of trading, was announced that regulators will reprimand Citigroup for failing. to improve risk systems and shares tumbled into the close



Papa John's, -3.27%



Chipotle, -2.23%



Chewy, -1.52%



Exxon Mobil, -1.31%



Box, -1.29%



Netflix, -1.28%



Chevron, -0.55%



Twitter, -0.44%



Amazon, -0.42%



Disney, -0.37%

The major indices all closing higher. The small-cap Russell index at its best day since July 15 rising by 2.65%. The NASDAQ index snapped it's 2 day losing streak. All 11 sectors of the S&P index closed higher. The US indices are trying to rebound after back to back weekly declines.