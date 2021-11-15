NASDAQ and Dow close lower. S&P trades near unchanged

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Dow industrial average down for the fourth time in five days

The major indices are closing lower in the day after giving up earlier gains.
  • Dow industrial average was up 135.76 points at the high
  • S&P was up 14.25 points at the high
  • NASDAQ index was up 57.6 points at the high
  • NASDAQ index snapped a two day win streak
  • S&P closes fractionally lower and also snapped its two day win streak
  • Dow  closes lower for the fourth time in five sessions
  • The S&P is closing within 1% of its all-time high
The final numbers are showing:
  • Dow industrial average -12.86 points or -0.04% at 36087.44
  • S&P index - 0.03 points or 0.00% at 4682.82
  • NASDAQ index fell -7.10 points or -0.04% at 15853.86
Overall, the changes for the day are marginal.  Last week, the major indices close lower after five weeks of gains.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose