NASDAQ and Dow close lower. S&P trades near unchanged
Dow industrial average down for the fourth time in five daysThe major indices are closing lower in the day after giving up earlier gains.
- Dow industrial average was up 135.76 points at the high
- S&P was up 14.25 points at the high
- NASDAQ index was up 57.6 points at the high
- NASDAQ index snapped a two day win streak
- S&P closes fractionally lower and also snapped its two day win streak
- Dow closes lower for the fourth time in five sessions
- The S&P is closing within 1% of its all-time high
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average -12.86 points or -0.04% at 36087.44
- S&P index - 0.03 points or 0.00% at 4682.82
- NASDAQ index fell -7.10 points or -0.04% at 15853.86
Overall, the changes for the day are marginal. Last week, the major indices close lower after five weeks of gains.