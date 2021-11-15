NASDAQ and Dow close lower. S&P trades near unchanged

The final numbers are showing:



Dow industrial average -12.86 points or -0.04% at 36087.44



S&P index - 0.03 points or 0.00% at 4682.82



NASDAQ index fell -7.10 points or -0.04% at 15853.86

Overall, the changes for the day are marginal. Last week, the major indices close lower after five weeks of gains.