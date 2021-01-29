Major indices close down -2% on the day

Dow industrial average down -2.03%.

The Dow, S&P, NASDAQ each had their worst week since October.

The indices had there worst month since October.

The NASDAQ post the 3rd straight monthly gain.

The Dow and S&P closed down for the 1st month of the trading year the final numbers are showing:

S&P index -73.17 points or -1.93% at 3714.21. The high price reached 3778.05. The low price extended to 3694.12



NASDAQ index fell -266.46 points or -2.0% at 13070.65. The high price reached 13322 while the low extended to 12985.05



Dow industrial average fell -622.78 points or -2.04% to 29980.56. The high price reached 30553.91. The low price extended to 29856.30.

For the week:

S&P index fell -3.31%



NASDAQ index fell -3.49%



Dow industrial average fell -3.26%

For the month:

S&P index fell -1.11%



NASDAQ index gained 1.42%



Dow industrial average fell -2.04%

All 3 of the major indices closed down around 2% on the day.