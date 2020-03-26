Major indices end the day with solid gains and at the highs
Technical Analysis
The Dow and S&P rises for the 3rd day in around.Yesterday both the S&P index and the Dow closed higher for the 2nd day in a row. The NASDAQ did not join them as it fell in trading yesterday. However all 3 indices are closing higher in trading today with solid gains. The indices closed near/at the session highs.
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index rose 151.74 points or 6.13% at 2627.30
- NASDAQ index rose 413.24 points or 5.6% at 7797.53
- Dow industrial average rose 1351.62 points or 6.38% at 22552.17.
The final hour of trading - which has been very volatile of late - once again saw the major indices rock 'n' roll 'n:
- S&P index, was at 2594.44 at 3 PM ET. The high in the last hour reached 2637.01. The low reached 2574.92. That is a range of 63 points.
- NASDAQ index was trading at 7686.41 at 3 PM. The high in the last hour reached 7809.82. The low extended to 7639.95. That is a range of 170 points.
- Dow industrial average was trading at 22227.47 at 3 PM. The high in the last hour reached 22595. The low reached 21964.24. That is a range of 631 points in the last hour.
- S&P index, +1.02%
- NASDAQ index, +1.06%
- Dow industrial average, +1.07%
Of the lows from Monday:
- The Nasdaq is up 17.77%
- The S&P index is up 20.31%
- The Dow is up 24.06%
Of course those gains are impressive, but understand the gains are off much lower levels. The major indices are still well off the highs for the year.