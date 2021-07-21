Major indices in the US are opening higher
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ near unchanged.The major US indices are opening higher with the Dow/S&P leading the way. The NASDAQ index is near unchanged.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow is up 181 points or 0.52% at 34693.13
- S&P is up 16.87 points or 0.39% at 4339.92
- Nasdaq is currently up six points or 0.04% 14505.34
In the forex market, the CAD as taken over as the strongest of the majors helped by higher oil prices. The JPY remains the weakest. The USD is mixed now (was stronger at the start of the NA session). The greenback is modestly changed verse the EUR, GBP, CHF, and AUD. It is higher vs the JPY and lower vs the CAD.
- Spot gold is trading down $10.72 or -0.55% at $1799.80.
- Spot silver is up $0.18 or 0.73% $25.08
- bitcoin is trading at $31,550. That's up around $1700 on the day. The high price reached $31,800. The low price was at $29,495.
- WTI crude oil futures are are up $1.85 at $69.05. The higher oil prices are helping to strengthen the Canadian dollar in early North American trading.