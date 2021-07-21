Major indices in the US are opening higher

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow is up 181 points or 0.52% at 34693.13

S&P is up 16.87 points or 0.39% at 4339.92

Nasdaq is currently up six points or 0.04% 14505.34

In the forex market, the CAD as taken over as the strongest of the majors helped by higher oil prices. The JPY remains the weakest. The USD is mixed now (was stronger at the start of the NA session). The greenback is modestly changed verse the EUR, GBP, CHF, and AUD. It is higher vs the JPY and lower vs the CAD.









