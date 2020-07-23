Major indices lower as trading gets underway on the major exchanges

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

Marginal declines for the major indices at the start of the New York session

The major indices are trading marginally lower a few minutes into the opening. A snapshot of the indices currently shows:
  • S&P index -2.14 points or -0.07% at 3273.88
  • NASDAQ index -23.3 points or -0.22% at 10682.83
  • Dow industrial average -50.66 points or -0.19% at 26955.18
Tesla earnings after the close yesterday beat expectations. Tesla shares are up 3.1% currently. Microsoft also beat but is trading down about 1.1% currently.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose