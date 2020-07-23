Major indices lower as trading gets underway on the major exchanges
Technical Analysis
Marginal declines for the major indices at the start of the New York sessionThe major indices are trading marginally lower a few minutes into the opening. A snapshot of the indices currently shows:
- S&P index -2.14 points or -0.07% at 3273.88
- NASDAQ index -23.3 points or -0.22% at 10682.83
- Dow industrial average -50.66 points or -0.19% at 26955.18
Tesla earnings after the close yesterday beat expectations. Tesla shares are up 3.1% currently. Microsoft also beat but is trading down about 1.1% currently.