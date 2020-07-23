Major indices lower as trading gets underway on the major exchanges

Marginal declines for the major indices at the start of the New York session

S&P index -2.14 points or -0.07% at 3273.88



NASDAQ index -23.3 points or -0.22% at 10682.83



Dow industrial average -50.66 points or -0.19% at 26955.18

Tesla earnings after the close yesterday beat expectations. Tesla shares are up 3.1% currently. Microsoft also beat but is trading down about 1.1% currently.

The major indices are trading marginally lower a few minutes into the opening. A snapshot of the indices currently shows: