Major indices lower in early US trading

Dow leads declines with financials and real estate lagging





The snapshot of the market 10 minutes into the opening are showing:

Dow industrial average -247 points or -0.71% at 34882



S&P index -30.3 points or -0.66% at 4624



NASDAQ index -54 points or -0.35% at 15730



Russell 2000 is down -17 points or -0.76% at 2225

A snapshot of other markets as US stock trading gets underway shows:

Spot gold plus $11.90 or 0.67% at $1796.09



Spot silver up one cent or 0.02% at $22.88



Crude oil $-2.80 at $67.17



Bitcoin is trading just above $58,000 at $58,276.80.

In the US debt market, the yields are down sharply with the tenure leading the way at -9.5 basis points at 1.434%. The low for the day reached 1.419%. Last week the high yield reached 1.69% before tumbling lower. The two year yield is down -4.3 basis points to 0.466%. Last week the yield reached 0.658%.



A snapshot of the forex market is showing the EUR and JPY are the strongest, while the CAD and USD are the weakest of the major currencies. The CAD is lower on lower oil. The USD is lower as yields tumble.



The major indices are lower in early US trading. The Dow industrial average leads the clients with financials in real estate lagging. Consumer discretionary leads in early trading.