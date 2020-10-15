Major indices open lower across the board led by the NASDAQ index

The major indices close lower for the 2nd consecutive day yesterday.

In other markets:

spot gold is down $-5.50 or -0.29% at $1896.25



spot silver is down $0.49 or -2.05% at $23.76



WTI crude oil futures are down $1.46 or -3.56% at $39.57



Note that the weekly inventory data will be released at 11 AM ET, with crude oil inventories expected to show a draw up -2100K . Gasoline inventories are expected to show a draw up minus 1300K. The private data yesterday showed a bigger than expected drop in crude inventories of 5422K. The gasoline inventories fell by -1513K.







US yields are lower with the 10 year at -0.707%, -1.8 basis points. The 30 year is at 1.475%, -3.0 basis points.







The US dollar has gotten stronger in the early New York trading. It remains the strongest of the majors. The AUD continues as the weakest.









