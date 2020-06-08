Major indices open with gains

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Dow industrial average leads the way

The major indices are opening the day with gains with the Dow industrial average leading the way.

A snapshot of the major indices currently shows:

  • S&P index +14.49 points or 0.45% at 3208.42
  • NASDAQ index up 27.57 points or 0.28% at 9841.65
  • Dow industrial average up 219.24 points or 0.81% at 2733.22
US yields continued to US yields are steady vs. earlier levels:
  • 2 year 0.212%, +0.6 basis points
  • 10 year 0.896%, +0.2 basis points
  • 30 year 1.689%, +2.4 basis points
Spot gold is currently trading up $3 or 0.18% at $1687.95
WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.60 or -1.54% at $38.94
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose