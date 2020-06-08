Major indices open with gains
Technical Analysis
Dow industrial average leads the wayThe major indices are opening the day with gains with the Dow industrial average leading the way.
A snapshot of the major indices currently shows:
- S&P index +14.49 points or 0.45% at 3208.42
- NASDAQ index up 27.57 points or 0.28% at 9841.65
- Dow industrial average up 219.24 points or 0.81% at 2733.22
US yields continued to US yields are steady vs. earlier levels:
- 2 year 0.212%, +0.6 basis points
- 10 year 0.896%, +0.2 basis points
- 30 year 1.689%, +2.4 basis points
Spot gold is currently trading up $3 or 0.18% at $1687.95
WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.60 or -1.54% at $38.94