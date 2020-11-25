Major indices open with mixed results
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ index marginally higherThe major indices are opening with mixed results after the record closes in the S&P and Dow yesterday. The Dow also close above the milestone of 30,000 yesterday. It is currently trading back below that key natural resistance level. A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- S&P index -7.3 points or -0.20% at 3628.08
- NASDAQ index +33.6 points or 0.28% at 12070.
- Dow industrial average down 115 point or -0.3% at 29934
In other markets:
- spot gold is trading up $6 or 0.34% $1813.70
- spot silver is trading up $0.15 or 0.67% at $23.42
- WTI crude oil futures are trading up $0.50 or 1.1% at $45.41
in the US debt market, yields are marginally lower:
- 2 year 0.158%, -0.1 basis points
- 5 year 0.386%, -0 point basis points
- 10 year 0.866%, -1.3 basis points
- 30 year 1.590%, -0.6 basis points
The NZD has moved higher since the New York opening and remains the strongest of the major currencies. The AUD remains the weakest. The AUDNZD was up around 0.22% at the start of the New York session. It is the biggest mover currently at 0.44% (down for the pair). The US dollar range mixed with gains against the GBP, CAD, and AUD and declines vs. the NZD, EUR, JPY and CHF.