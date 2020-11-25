Major indices open with mixed results

in the US debt market, yields are marginally lower:



2 year 0.158%, -0.1 basis points



5 year 0.386%, -0 point basis points



10 year 0.866%, -1.3 basis points



30 year 1.590%, -0.6 basis points



The NZD has moved higher since the New York opening and remains the strongest of the major currencies. The AUD remains the weakest. The AUDNZD was up around 0.22% at the start of the New York session. It is the biggest mover currently at 0.44% (down for the pair). The US dollar range mixed with gains against the GBP, CAD, and AUD and declines vs. the NZD, EUR, JPY and CHF.