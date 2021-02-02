Major indices post 2 day winning streak. Amazon and Google beat on earnings.

The final numbers are showing:

After the close, both Google and Amazon have beaten on the top and bottom lines. Alphabet shares are currently trading up 4.21% to near $2000 a share.

Alphabet had

revenues of $56.90 billion vs. $53.13 billion estimate

earnings-per-share came in at $22.30 cents vs. $15.90 cents estimate

For Amazon, CEO basis said that he will transition to role of executive chair. Andy Jassy will become the new CEO of Amazon. Jassy is a long time Amazon employee and built AWS. The announcement is a surprise. Amazon's basals is to focus on new products and early initiatives according to the headline news.





Amazon shares are currently trading higher by about 1.3% and volatile trading.

