Major indices start the month with gains on the day

The 1st day of June is a positive one

The major indices are starting the week and month with gains on the day.



S&P index rose 11.42 points or 0.3% at 3055.73



NASDAQ index +62.179 points or 0.66% at 9552.05



Dow industrial average rose 91.91 points or 0.36% at 25475.02















In the European markets, the major indices closed higher on the day (with Germany off on holiday today)

The indices opened lower but did recover and are closing near the highs for the day. The NASDAQ index outperformed for the entire day.