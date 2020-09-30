Major US indices push higher. NASDAQ index up over 100 points. Dow leads the way

Dow up 350 points

The US stocks have surged to the upside with the NASDAQ up over 100 points and the Dow industrial average up around 350 points currently.





A snapshot currently shows:



S&P index up 32 points or 0.95% the 33675



NASDAQ index up 116 points or 1.05% 11202



Dow industrial average up 351 points or 1.28% at 27804







The NASDAQ index remains above its 50 day moving average at 11053.746. The next target comes in at 11299.53 which is the high price from September 10.





The S&P index is currently taking above its 50 day moving average at 3357.34. Stay above is more bullish.







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus Finally the Dow industrial average is also back above its 50 day moving average currently at 27580.88.

Shares of Boeing are leading the way in the Dow with gains of 3.85%. Goldman Sachs is currently up 2.74%, American Express is up 2.6%, and Salesforce is up 2.09%. Salesforce CEO as announced that he will make a surprise announcement on CNBC's Mad Money later today.